61.20% turnout in phase 6 of LS polls at 11.45 pm; lowest among all phases

The Election Commission said the figures were approximate and would get updated. In the sixth phase, 58 seats in eight states and Union Territories went to polls on Saturday.





In the 2019 general elections, the turnout in the corresponding phase (59 seats across seven states went to polls) was 64.4 percent.





According to the EC, the voter turnout in the fifth phase held on May 20 was recorded at 62.2 percent.





The turnout in the fourth phase stood at 69.16 percent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary election. -- PTI

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday registered a voter turnout of 61.20 percent -- the lowest among all phases -- as per the data complied till 11.45 pm.