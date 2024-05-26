RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
61.20% turnout in phase 6 of LS polls at 11.45 pm; lowest among all phases
May 26, 2024  08:20
image
The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday registered a voter turnout of 61.20 percent -- the lowest among all phases -- as per the data complied till 11.45 pm. 

The turnout in the fifth phase was marginally higher at 62.20 percent. 

The Election Commission said the figures were approximate and would get updated. In the sixth phase, 58 seats in eight states and Union Territories went to polls on Saturday. 

In the 2019 general elections, the turnout in the corresponding phase (59 seats across seven states went to polls) was 64.4 percent. 

According to the EC, the voter turnout in the fifth phase held on May 20 was recorded at 62.2 percent. 

The turnout in the fourth phase stood at 69.16 percent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary election. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

More than 61% turnout in sixth phase of LS polls, J-K sees 54% polling
More than 61% turnout in sixth phase of LS polls, J-K sees 54% polling

The EC said polling percentage in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir is the highest in 40 years.

Indian Film Makes HISTORY At Cannes
Indian Film Makes HISTORY At Cannes

'Thank you to the Cannes Film Festival for having our film here. Please don't wait 30 years to have another Indian film.'

Rajkot gaming zone fire toll rises to 27; owner detained
Rajkot gaming zone fire toll rises to 27; owner detained

At least 23 persons, including four children, were killed in a massive fire that swept through a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said.

Will tell the country one day: CEC on turnout data
Will tell the country one day: CEC on turnout data

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said it is some people's job to create doubts and asserted the systems in place at the Election Commission are strong to ensure no mistakes creep in.

Police station vandalised over custodial death in Karnataka
Police station vandalised over custodial death in Karnataka

A police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in the district and several vehicles were set on fire by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death, during the small hours of Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances