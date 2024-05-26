RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


6 newborns killed in fire at Delhi hospital, 12 rescued
May 26, 2024  08:13
A charred vehicle at the children's hospital in New Delhi/ANI Photo
As many as six newborns have lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar in the late hours of Saturday.  

According to the Delhi fire department, a total of 12 children were rescued, out of which six have died, one is on the ventilator and five are admitted to the hospital.  

The rescued newborns have been shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital.  

On information, police officials and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire.  

Fire officer Rajesh, said, "At 11:32 pm, Fire Service Control Room received information that fire broke out at a hospital...total 16 fire tenders reached the spot and fire has been extinguished completely. 2 buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and 2 floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire...11-12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital. Further details will be shared later".  -- ANI
