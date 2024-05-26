RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


6 including a child killed in road accident near Hassan
May 26, 2024  12:10
Six people including a child were killed in a road accident near Karnataka's Hassan this morning, police said on Sunday.
 
The incident occurred when the car in which they were travelling, allegedly collided with a truck on National Highway 75.
 
The deceased include two women, three men and a child, police sources said.
 
All of them other than the driver, were said to be from the same family hailing from Chikkaballapura, they said, adding they were reportedly returning from Mangaluru.
 
The bodies have been shifted to hospital for further procedures.
 
Police have registered a case  and further investigations are on, they said. -- PTI 
