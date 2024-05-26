RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
55 tigers among 5,000 animals spotted in Maha's Tadoba reserve survey
May 26, 2024  11:11
File image
File image
A total of 5,069 wild animals, including 55 tigers, have been spotted in the latest `waterhole animal survey' at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, officials said. 

'Nisarganubhav-2024' was organised on May 23 and 24 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima (when there is enough light at night due to a full moon), the TATR said in a release on Saturday. 

Besides the forest department staff, 160 nature-lovers participated in the exercise. 

As many as 55 tigers, 17 leopards, 86 wild dogs, 65 sloth bears, 1,458 spotted deer, 488 sambhar and 559 Indian gaur were recorded in the core and buffer zones. 

At least 26 tigers and eight leopards were sighted in buffer areas, while 29 tigers and nine leopards were sighted in core areas, the release said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bihar prohibition helps prevent 21L intimate partner violence, finds study
Bihar prohibition helps prevent 21L intimate partner violence, finds study

The ban is also estimated to have prevented 18 lakh men in the state from becoming overweight or obese, it said.

In Pictures - Chebet sinks 10,000m mark; Kerr, Richardson shine
In Pictures - Chebet sinks 10,000m mark; Kerr, Richardson shine

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet shattered the women's 10,000 metres world record at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, as Britain's Josh Kerr beat arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the mile race at the Eugene Diamond League meet.

At 135 kmph, cyclone 'Remal' to make landfall in Bengal tonight
At 135 kmph, cyclone 'Remal' to make landfall in Bengal tonight

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season.

Seven newborns killed in fire at Delhi children's hospital; 12 rescued
Seven newborns killed in fire at Delhi children's hospital; 12 rescued

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

In Pictures - Leverkusen, PSG, Real Madrid crowned domestic champs
In Pictures - Leverkusen, PSG, Real Madrid crowned domestic champs

A summary of the concluding day's action in the German Cup, French Cup and La Liga.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances