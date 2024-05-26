RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 killed in Delhi residential building fire; 13 rescued
May 26, 2024  09:31
image
At least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in Krishna Nagar area of east Delhi early Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. 

"We received a call of fire at 2.35 am from Krishna Nagar. The fire was doused at 7.20 am. Total five fire tenders were rushed to the spot," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said. 

"A total of 13 people were rescued but three were declared dead," he said. -- PTI
