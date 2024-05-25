RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Widespread rains cause damage to property in Kerala
May 25, 2024  12:51
The ongoing spell of heavy rains in Kerala has affected normal life, with scores of houses suffering damage, roads being submerged, trees uprooted, flood water entering houses and trains running late as a result of the steady downpour that continued to lash the state on Saturday.

Flood water entered houses, schools and shops located in low-lying areas of Kuttanad in coastal Alapuzha district. Potholes appeared on roads, posing a threat to vehicle users in many places there.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department today forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts.

At Kaikulangara in Kollam district, a family of four had a narrow escape as the tiled roof of their house collapsed due to heavy showers.

Residents of the house escaped with minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Another house in Kannettumukku here was completely damaged following downpour in the small hours today, they said. 

However, the elderly woman living in it said she had a miraculous escape as she ran out to the courtyard hearing a sound in the night. Many roads were battered and houses damaged in the coastal village of Pozhiyur, which witnessed intense sea incursion on Friday evening.

Relief camps were set up in the area and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to the continuing inclement weather. Intense water-logging and uprooting of trees disrupted normal life in towns and villages alike in several parts of the southern state.

Several trains, heading to the state capital were reportedly running late due to bad weather.   -- PTI
