Voting begins for 58 seats in 6th phase of LS polls





The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.





Before the start of voting, mock polls were conducted across different states for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha today.





The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.





A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.





Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the sixth phase.





Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.





All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana will go to the polls in this phase.





The prominent candidates in the fray include two former chief ministers --Manohar Lal Khattar and Mehbooba Mufti.





Khattar is contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti as the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.





Some of the prominent candidates in the fray include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias 'Nirahua', Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Aparajita Sarangia. -- ANI

