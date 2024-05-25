Vote against politics of hatred: Kharge to people





Kharge said that in the last five phases, the "dictatorial forces" were "deeply shaken".





Voting is underway for 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region in Bengal, in the sixth phase.





In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said this struggle to secure democracy and the Constitution has reached the last two phases.





"Today is the sixth phase of voting and you have to vote. Vote for unity, justice and important everyday issues. Vote against the politics of hatred, rhetoric and distraction," the Congress chief said.





He urged the people to think before pressing the button on EVMs if they want justice-based politics and economic and social security which has 'Yuva Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedaari Nyay' or not.





"As part of this, we should build a progressive and inclusive India," he said. -- PTI

