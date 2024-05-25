RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vice-President Dhankhar, wife cast vote
May 25, 2024  11:12
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Dhankhar reached the polling station at the CPWD service centre in Delhi's North Avenue to exercise his franchise. 

He and his wife stood in queue and awaited their turn before casting their votes. 

"Proud to cast my vote for Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Urge everyone to exercise their right to vote and fulfil their constitutional duty," he said in a post on X after casting his vote. -- PTI
