RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tourists drive into stream in Kerala while using Google maps
May 25, 2024  22:56
image
A group of tourists from Hyderabad drove into a stream swollen with water near Kuruppanthara in this south Kerala district, apparently after using Google maps, police claimed on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night when the four-member group, including a woman, was going towards Alappuzha.

The road they were travelling on was covered by water overflowing from the stream due to the heavy rains and since the tourists were unfamiliar with the area, they drove right into the water body while navigating using Google maps, they claimed.

All four managed to escape unharmed due to the efforts of a nearby police patrolling unit and local residents, but their vehicle was completely submerged under the water.

"Efforts are on to pull it out," an officer of Kaduthuruthy police station said.

This is not the first such incident reported in Kerala.

In October last year,  two young doctors died in a car accident which occurred after they allegedly followed directions on Google Maps and fell into a river.

Following the incident, the Kerala police had issued cautionary guidelines for using the technology during the monsoon season.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

F1: Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole at home Grand Prix
F1: Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole at home Grand Prix

Leclerc took pole in Monaco in 2021, but did not start the race due to a driveshaft failure, and 2022 when he ended up fourth.

In Pictures - Chasing World Cup dreams, Rohit, Bumrah depart to US
In Pictures - Chasing World Cup dreams, Rohit, Bumrah depart to US

India's T20 World Cup campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India play Pakistan on June 9.

How Pune teen's family tried to coerce driver to take blame
How Pune teen's family tried to coerce driver to take blame

Pune police on Saturday arrested the grandfather of the 17-year-old involved in a car crash here that killed two persons while claiming that both the teenager's father and grandfather put pressure on the family's driver to take blame for...

Pune teen's grandpa held, CCTV footage tampered with
Pune teen's grandpa held, CCTV footage tampered with

The DVR of a CCTV camera has been recovered from the house of the grandfather of the teenage boy involved in the Porsche crash case and the preliminary probe suggests tampering with footage, the prosecution told a court which sent the...

In Pictures - Man United bag FA Cup title to end season on high
In Pictures - Man United bag FA Cup title to end season on high

IMAGES from the FA Cup final played between Manchester City and Manchester United, at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on Saturday

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances