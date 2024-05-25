Tension in Nagpur's Katol after arrest of PWP leader





The PWP leader, Rahul Deshmukh (50), was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott Act, they said.





He is accused of inciting people for the social boycott of a particular community, an official of Nagpur rural police said.





On May 4, a 24-year-old woman from Katol ended her life on railway tracks.





Although it was initially considered to be a case of accidental death, investigation later revealed that the woman was in a relationship with one Irfan Ali (25), although her family members were against it, he said.





The parents of the woman suspected foul play and alleged that four members of the man's family had murdered her.





They met Deshmukh, who promised to help them, he said.





Accordingly, he distributed pamphlets calling for social boycott of the particular community, he added.





His arrest led to tense situation in Katol, according to police.





Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh opposed Rahul Deshmukh's arrest. -- PTI

Tension gripped Katol town in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, around 40 km from Nagpur, following the arrest of a leader of Peasants and Workers Party on Friday after he allegedly called for social boycott of a particular community after the death of a woman, the police said.