Six injured in blast at explosives factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara





The explosion occurred in the unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block, a district administration official said.





Soon after being alerted, police and rescue teams were rushed to the site, he said.





"So far, six people have been reported to be injured in the explosion,' he said, adding that the injured are being shifted to the hospital.





The incident comes days after a blast in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district killed nine persons and injured over 60. -- PTI

Six persons were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday, officials said.