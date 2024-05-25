RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Six injured in blast at explosives factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara
May 25, 2024  11:30
Police and local people throng outside the factory after blast/ANI on X
Police and local people throng outside the factory after blast/ANI on X
Six persons were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday, officials said.                   

The explosion occurred in the unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block, a district administration official said.

Soon after being alerted, police and rescue teams were rushed to the site, he said.

"So far, six people have been reported to be injured in the explosion,' he said, adding that the injured are being shifted to the hospital.

The incident comes days after a blast in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district killed nine persons and injured over 60. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'There won't be any change in SRH's method in final'
'There won't be any change in SRH's method in final'

Simon Helmot, Sunrisers Hyderabad's assistant coach, on how the team demolished Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, and plans for Sunday's final against Kolkata Knight Riders.

'Modi will win with largest majority ever recorded'
'Modi will win with largest majority ever recorded'

Ron Somers, founder and CEO of India First Group and the former President of leading business advocacy group US-India Business Council said that when Lok Sabha election results are declared on June 4, "I believe that Narendra Modi will...

Pune car crash: Juvenile's granddad held for wrongful confinement of driver
Pune car crash: Juvenile's granddad held for wrongful confinement of driver

The grandfather of the 17-year-old minor who allegedly fatally knocked down two persons with his Porsche in Pune city has been arrested for 'wrongful confinement' of their family driver, an official said on Saturday.

India women win compound archery team World Cup gold
India women win compound archery team World Cup gold

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal, beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women's team final at the stage two event in Yecheon (South...

Hetmyer breaches IPL Code of Conduct, fined
Hetmyer breaches IPL Code of Conduct, fined

After Abhishek Sharma bowled him in the 14th over of the chase, Shimron Hetmyer tried to smash the stumps in frustration.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances