RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture with 500-kg mangoes on voting awareness
May 25, 2024  10:02
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sculpture with 500-kg mangoes on voting awareness/Courtesy X
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sculpture with 500-kg mangoes on voting awareness/Courtesy X
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture using 500 kg of mangoes at Puri beach, with an appeal to voters to exercise their franchise in the ongoing elections. 

Pattnaik created the sculpture on a 2,000 sq ft area with texts on sand that reads Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv' and Your Vote Your Voice'. 

Polling for six parliamentary constituencies and 42 assembly segments in Odisha are underway in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. 

Pattnaik said the sand art took around five hours to complete with help from students of his institute. 

This is summer time and mangoes are the favourite of all, so to appeal to electors to vote tomorrow, we used mangoes in our sculpture, he said on Friday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India women win compound archery team World Cup gold
India women win compound archery team World Cup gold

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal, beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women's team final at the stage two event in Yecheon (South...

Hetmyer breaches IPL Code of Conduct, fined
Hetmyer breaches IPL Code of Conduct, fined

After Abhishek Sharma bowled him in the 14th over of the chase, Shimron Hetmyer tried to smash the stumps in frustration.

Really gratifying; hopefully one more left: Cummins, after SRH make IPL final
Really gratifying; hopefully one more left: Cummins, after SRH make IPL final

SRH finished last in 2023, but Pat Cummins, who was roped in for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore, scripted a sensational turnaround for the franchise, taking the team to the final with a 36-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in...

NASA will soon train Indian astronauts for joint ISS mission: Garcetti
NASA will soon train Indian astronauts for joint ISS mission: Garcetti

National Aeronautics and Space Administration will soon provide advanced training to Indian astronauts, with the goal of mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station, a top American diplomat said Friday.

Sushma's Daughter In Debut Battle
Sushma's Daughter In Debut Battle

Bansuri Swaraj is banking on Narendra Modi's popularity, and the fact that the New Delhi electorate is known to vote on national rather than local issues for the Lok Sabha polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances