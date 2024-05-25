RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu casts vote at all-women booth
May 25, 2024  14:25
President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote at an all-women polling booth in New Delhi constituency in New Delhi on Saturday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

Murmu reached the booth, which was decorated in pink and white colours, inside the President's Estate, around 9 am, they said.

Later, Murmu held up her inked finger as she posed for photos for media persons against a backdrop that read "I'm a proud voter".

'President Droupadi Murmu joined the queue and cast her vote at the polling station in Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. It is a pink booth managed by women staff,' the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Voting for seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi -- Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi -- began at 7 am.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

She received her new voter identification card with the updated address on November 28 last year. Her old voter ID carried her Odisha address.   -- PTI
