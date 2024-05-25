RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Droupadi Murmu casts vote in New Delhi LS constituency
May 25, 2024  10:19
image
President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, officials said. Murmu reached the polling booth at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, inside the President's Estate, around 9 am, they said. 

After voting, Murmu held up her inked finger as she posed for photos for media persons outside the polling booth, which was decorated in pink and white colours. 

Voting for seven constituencies of Delhi -- Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi -- began at 7 am. Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. 

She received her new voter identification card with the updated address on November 28 last year. 

Her old voter ID carried her Odisha address. -- PTI
