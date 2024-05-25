RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Poonch: 6 injured in clash outside polling booth
May 25, 2024  20:15
Six persons including four women suffered minor injuries in a clash between supporters of two candidates outside a polling station in Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. 

However, the voting at the polling station in the Shahpur sector continued without any disruption as police intervened and separated the clashing groups, they said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered by police and further investigation is on, the officials said.

Poonch is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency where polling is underway in the sixth phase on Saturday.

'It is hereby clarified that a minor scuffle took place outside the polling station causing very minor injuries to a few persons.

'The altercation was stopped in time and an FIR has been lodged in the matter. Polling did not get interrupted at any time and went on smoothly,' the office of deputy commissioner, Poonch, said on X.   -- PTI

IMAGE: A female voter shows their inked finger after casting her vote for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in Poonch on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo
