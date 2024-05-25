RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PDP workers, polling agents asked to report to police stations before voting: Mufti
May 25, 2024  08:26
image
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Friday that the polling agents and workers of her party are being asked to report to police stations ahead of the voting for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. 

Mufti is contesting the election from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, which is scheduled to go to polls on Saturday. 

"PDP polling agents and workers both are being asked to report to local police stations. Why are the people of South Kashmir being punished for showing their faith in democracy? @ECISVEEP @manojsinha_ @JmuKmrPolice" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a post on X. 

Meanwhile, the PDP has appealed to the Election Commission for an urgent intervention to ensure free and fair elections. 

In a letter to the chief election commissioner, the party said it seeks the commission's immediate attention towards "a grave matter that threatens the integrity" of the polls. 

"It has come to our notice that the police in Anantnag, Shopian, and Kulgam have initiated a campaign of terror against our polling agents from the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party. From this evening, numerous polling agents have been either forcibly taken from their residences or summoned to police stations, where they are being held in illegal confinement," the party letter said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts
Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts

Klaasen or Jurel? Who is your pick?

When Modi Campaigned For Kangana
When Modi Campaigned For Kangana

Guess who came to campaign for Kangana Ranaut on Friday, May 24, 2024? The Bharatiya Janata Party's lead campaigner, Narendra D Modi, who addressed a rally in Mandi for Kangana, the BJP's candidate from the constituency.

What Are Parineeti, Raghav Praying For?
What Are Parineeti, Raghav Praying For?

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha worshipped at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Will Anantnag See High Voter Turnout?
Will Anantnag See High Voter Turnout?

'There is no link between Article 370 abrogation and a rise in voting percentage.'

Former CEO Vs Naveen's Ex-Confidant
Former CEO Vs Naveen's Ex-Confidant

The BJP's vote share in Cuttack went up from 9 per cent in 2009 to 38 per cent in 2019.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances