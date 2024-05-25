RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Over 16% votes polled in 8 LS seats of West Bengal till 9 am
May 25, 2024  10:59
File image
West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 16.54 percent till 9 am in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls in the sixth phase on Saturday, an official said. 

Polling began at 7 am in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur constituencies. 

It would continue till 6 pm. Tamluk recorded the highest polling at 19.07 percent, followed by Bishnupur (18.56 percent), Ghatal (18.27 percent), Bankura (17.69 percent), Jhargram (16.22 percent), Kanthi (15.45 percent), Medinipur (14.58 percent) and Purulia (12.68 percent), he said. 

Voting has been peaceful so far. 

There are no reports of any untoward incident from anywhere, the poll official said. 

Till 8.55 am, the election office in West Bengal received 364 complaints, he added. 

Altogether 1,45,34,228 voters 73,63,273 men, 71,70,822 women and 133 belonging to the third-gender are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,600 polling stations. 

Of the 79 candidates in the fray, Bankura and Jhargram have the highest number of 13 contestants each, followed by Purulia (12) and nine each in Medinipur and Tamluk. -- PTI
