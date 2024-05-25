RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No delay, full turnout data available on app: EC
May 25, 2024  17:20
Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to not pass any direction on a plea seeking the uploading of Form 17C data, the Election Commission of India on Saturday said that nobody can change data of votes polled, shared on poll day with polling agents of all candidates through Form 17C.

The poll body said that it has taken note of a pattern that is going on in 'creating false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate electoral process'.

The Election Commission stated that there has been no delay in the release of voter turnout data.

"Parliamentary constituency-wise voter turnout data was always available with candidates and also 24x7 on Voter Turnout APP for citizens at large," the poll body said.

Commission on its own released Parliamentary Constituency-wise absolute number of voters for all completed phases, which otherwise was discernable by all stakeholders themselves by applying the turnout percentage to total electors, both already made available in the public domain, the poll body said.

EC reiterated that nobody can change the data of votes polled, shared on poll day with polling agents of all candidates through Form 17C.

Authorised agents of all candidates will have form 17C across 543 PCs, distinctively for each of approximately 10.5 lakh polling stations.

The poll body said that it feels duly strengthened by the Supreme Court's observations and verdict on the process of release of turnout data by the Election Commission of India.

"This brings upon the Commission, a higher responsibility to serve the cause of electoral democracy with undeterred resolution," the ECI said.

It said that the issue of press notes is just another facilitative while full data is always available 24x7 on the voters' turnout app.

The commission has issued 13 press notes on voter turnout for 5 phases.

Any alleged delay in the issue of press notes of the first phase does not mean that data was not available in the public domain all the time through the voter turnout app.  -- ANI
