RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Narrow escape for 6 Kedarnath pilgrims as their chopper makes hard-landing
May 25, 2024  00:32
The helicopter after hard-landing in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand/ANI Photo
The helicopter after hard-landing in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand/ANI Photo
Six Kedarnath pilgrims had a narrow escape Friday as their helicopter developed a technical snag that made it go into a tailspin before a hard-landing meters below the helipad in the mountainous region. 

Online videos showed the helicopter with six pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and a pilot onboard swerving dangerously just above the helipad near the temple. 

People at the helipad scrambled to safety as the chopper descended, nearly touching down on the helipad. 

But it continued to swirl and finally made a rough landing below the helipad. 

Citing preliminary reports, Rudraprayag district magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said the chopper developed a technical snag in its rear rotor, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing. 

The chopper had lifted off from Shersi and was about to land at the helipad near the Kedarnath temple when the incident happened around 7 am. 

The pilot kept his cool and took a quick decision, averting a major mishap, Gaharwar said. 

All the pilgrims and the pilot are safe and the devotees have returned after having a "darshan" at the temple, he added. 

Further investigation is underway, Gaharwar said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Juvenile Porsche driver's father, five others sent to jail till June 7
Juvenile Porsche driver's father, five others sent to jail till June 7

Agarwal, a real estate developer, was arrested under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, while the others were booked for allegedly serving alcohol to an underage person.

Pre-monsoon rains claim 11 lives in Kerala in a week
Pre-monsoon rains claim 11 lives in Kerala in a week

As heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, the India meteorological department on Friday issued an orange alert in eight districts in Kerala for Friday.

In Pictures - Spinners guide SRH past Royals; set up KKR final
In Pictures - Spinners guide SRH past Royals; set up KKR final

Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed spun a web around Rajasthan Royals' batters to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to an emphatic 36-run victory.

Doval moots interoperability among central police forces
Doval moots interoperability among central police forces

National security advisor Ajit Doval on Friday suggested that various central armed police forces of the country should have "jointness" and interoperability among themselves like the ongoing plan for the defence forces.

Butcher who chopped Bangladesh MP's body arrested
Butcher who chopped Bangladesh MP's body arrested

A team of CID officers were in the process of searching for the victim's body parts at the Krishnamati village in Bhangar where the butcher had led them.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances