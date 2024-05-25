Narrow escape for 6 Kedarnath pilgrims as their chopper makes hard-landing





Online videos showed the helicopter with six pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and a pilot onboard swerving dangerously just above the helipad near the temple.





People at the helipad scrambled to safety as the chopper descended, nearly touching down on the helipad.





But it continued to swirl and finally made a rough landing below the helipad.





Citing preliminary reports, Rudraprayag district magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said the chopper developed a technical snag in its rear rotor, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing.





The chopper had lifted off from Shersi and was about to land at the helipad near the Kedarnath temple when the incident happened around 7 am.





The pilot kept his cool and took a quick decision, averting a major mishap, Gaharwar said.





All the pilgrims and the pilot are safe and the devotees have returned after having a "darshan" at the temple, he added.





Further investigation is underway, Gaharwar said. -- PTI

