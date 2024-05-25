RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


My mobile number's outgoing calls suspended: Mufti
May 25, 2024  09:17
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that outgoing calls on her mobile number have been suspended without any explanation. 

"I am not able to make any calls since morning. There is no explanation for this sudden suspension of services on the day of polling in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency," Mehbooba said. 

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, where voting is currently underway. The PDP also flagged the issue in a post on X. 

"Just ahead of the polls, Ms. Mehbooba Mufti's @MehboobaMufti cellular phone service has been abruptly snapped. Yesterday evening and in the early hours today, scores of PDP workers and polling agents were detained across polling belt," it said. 

On Friday, Mehbooba wrote to the Election Commission claiming that PDP workers and polling agents were detained by the police. -- PTI 
