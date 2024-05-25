MP murder: Dhaka police team to visit Kolkata

A team of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will visit India to investigate the brutal killing of Bangladeshi lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, who was found murdered in Kolkata earlier this week.





Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch, told a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday that he along with several officers of the DB will leave Dhaka for India tonight or tomorrow dawn to investigate the murder incident.





A four-member team of Indian police is currently investigating the murder incident, he added.





Anar, a three-time parliamentarian from the Jhenaidah-4 segment in Bangladesh and also the president of Awami League's Kaliganj sub-district unit left Dhaka on May 12 to undergo medical treatment at Kolkata, from where he went missing the very next day.





Search for him began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.





According to the Kolkata police, circumstantial evidence indicated that the MP was first strangled and killed after which his body was chopped into pieces and dumped in different areas. Traces of his body or body parts are yet to be found.





A Bangladesh court on Friday sent three suspects to an eight-day police remand for their alleged involvement in Anar's brutal murder while in India, the West Bengal police claimed to have arrested a Bangladeshi, working as a butcher in Mumbai, from North 24 Parganas district for his alleged involvement in the grisly murder.





Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan named a businessman as the key suspect in Anar's murder and added that his ministry was working with India and the US to get and put him on trial for the alleged crime. -- PTI

