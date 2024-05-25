RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lok Sabha polls: Haryana records 8.31% turnout in first two hours
May 25, 2024  11:02
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Sonipat, Haryana, May 25, 2024. Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 8.31 percent in the first two hours of polling for its 10 Lok Sabha constituencies. 

Polling is also underway for the bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray. 

The bypoll was necessitated by his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation. 

There are 2,00,76,768 (two crore) registered voters, including 94,23,956 (94 lakh) women and 467 people from the transgender community, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal earlier said. 

According to Election Commission data, the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency recorded the highest turnout during the first two hours after polling began at 7 am at 10.26 percent while Faridabad registered the lowest at 5.46 percent. 

Ambala recorded a turnout of 6.92 percent, Gurugram 6.20 percent, Hisar 7.44 percent, Karnal 9.29 percent, Kurukshetra 9.92 percent, Rohtak 10.22 percent, Sirsa 9.81 percent and Sonipat 9.33 percent. -- PTI
