K'taka police station vandalised over custodial death





Adil (30) was detained on May 24 for his alleged involvement in gambling activities in the district, the police said adding his health condition deteriorated and he died last night.





As the news of the man's death spread, his relatives along with a large group of people went on a rampage, damaging police vehicles and hurling stones at the police station, alleging that they died in custody.





Davangere superintendent of police Uma Prashanth said the body has been shifted to the government hospital and it will be handed over to the family members after postmortem.





According to the SP, the police are patrolling the area and additional forces have been deployed in Channagiri. -- PTI

A police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in the district and several vehicles were set on fire by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death, during the small hours of Saturday.