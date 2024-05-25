RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
INDIA bloc alleges UP candidate put under house arrest
May 25, 2024  16:32
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
The Congress and the Samajwadi Party Saturday alleged that SP's Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Lalji Verma has been put under house arrest at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Polling is underway in Ambedkar Nagar in the sixth phase of elections.

The district administration could not be reached for a comment on the allegations of the two parties.

SP leader Arvind Kumar Singh wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer alleging the Ambedkar Nagar administration is influencing the elections by keeping the SP candidate under house arrest.

The EC should take cognisance so that fair voting is ensured, he said.

In a post on X, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the police raided Verma's house.

'But the police neither wanted to find anything nor found anything. This is an evil act to tarnish the honest image of Lalji Verma. Extremely condemnable! This is the frustration of the losing BJP,' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP government are 'so frightened by the fear of defeat that they have openly resorted to dictatorship'.

'Information is being received that INDIA alliance candidate from Ambedkar Nagar Lalji Verma has been placed under house arrest,' the party said on X.

'By misusing the government machinery, the candidates of the INDIA alliance are not being allowed to come out of the house and the voters are being threatened. Sir, if you have woken up, please take action,' the party said, drawing the attention of the Election Commission of India.

In a separate post, the Samajwadi Party also appealed to the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sindhu fights back to storm into Malaysia Masters final
Sindhu fights back to storm into Malaysia Masters final

World No. 15 Sindhu, who will be eyeing her third Olympic medal at the Paris Games in two months time, will face second seed and world no. 7 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the summit clash.

How Pune teen's family tried to coerce driver to take blame
How Pune teen's family tried to coerce driver to take blame

The father and grandfather of the 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash offered cash and gifts to their family driver and later threatened him to take the blame for the accident, said Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar...

Brinda Karat slams EC after EVM issue briefly halts voting
Brinda Karat slams EC after EVM issue briefly halts voting

Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Saturday alleged she had to wait for almost an hour to cast her vote as the battery of the electronic voting machine (EVM) control unit at her polling booth 'drained out'.

Police station vandalised over custodial death in Karnataka
Police station vandalised over custodial death in Karnataka

A police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in the district and several vehicles were set on fire by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death, during the small hours of Saturday.

Assam teen Bharali wins gold at World Youth lifting
Assam teen Bharali wins gold at World Youth lifting

Assam's teenage weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali won the gold medal in the men's 73kg at the IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru. The 17-year-old finished 12kg clear of his competitors with a total lift of 296kg (136 in snatch and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances