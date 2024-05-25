RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Four students of Ahmedabad medical college suspended for ragging
May 25, 2024  09:24
image
Four students, including two women, of a medical college in Ahmedabad have been suspended for allegedly ragging juniors, an official has said. 

The college, located in the Maninagar area of the city, is run by AMC Medical Education Trust, an entity of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. 

Following an inquiry, the college administration suspended four students pursuing Master of Surgery said dean Dr Dipti Shah on Friday. 

While two students were suspended for two years and one year, respectively, the other two were suspended for 25 days, she said. 

"Four first-year students and their parents had approached us with a complaint against these four seniors on May 21. We called a meeting of the college council and heard all of them. After a detailed inquiry, the council unanimously took a decision to suspend the four as we believe in zero tolerance for ragging," said Dr Shah. 

The seniors would ask junior students to carry out tasks like writing a prescription several times and also verbally abuse them, the dean said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hetmyer breaches IPL Code of Conduct, fined
Hetmyer breaches IPL Code of Conduct, fined

After Abhishek Sharma bowled him in the 14th over of the chase, Shimron Hetmyer tried to smash the stumps in frustration.

Really gratifying; hopefully one more left: Cummins, after SRH make IPL final
Really gratifying; hopefully one more left: Cummins, after SRH make IPL final

SRH finished last in 2023, but Pat Cummins, who was roped in for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore, scripted a sensational turnaround for the franchise, taking the team to the final with a 36-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in...

NASA will soon train Indian astronauts for joint ISS mission: Garcetti
NASA will soon train Indian astronauts for joint ISS mission: Garcetti

National Aeronautics and Space Administration will soon provide advanced training to Indian astronauts, with the goal of mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station, a top American diplomat said Friday.

Sushma's Daughter In Debut Battle
Sushma's Daughter In Debut Battle

Bansuri Swaraj is banking on Narendra Modi's popularity, and the fact that the New Delhi electorate is known to vote on national rather than local issues for the Lok Sabha polls.

India women win compound archery team World Cup gold
India women win compound archery team World Cup gold

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal, beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women's team final at the stage two event in Yecheon (South...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances