RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Every vote counts, make yours count too: Modi
May 25, 2024  08:21
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Saturday to vote in large numbers in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, saying every vote counts. 

Democracy thrives when people are engaged and active in the electoral process, he said in a post on 'X'. 

"I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers," the prime minister added. 

Voting for the sixth and penultimate phase of the general election began Saturday morning in 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region in Bengal. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts
Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts

Klaasen or Jurel? Who is your pick?

When Modi Campaigned For Kangana
When Modi Campaigned For Kangana

Guess who came to campaign for Kangana Ranaut on Friday, May 24, 2024? The Bharatiya Janata Party's lead campaigner, Narendra D Modi, who addressed a rally in Mandi for Kangana, the BJP's candidate from the constituency.

What Are Parineeti, Raghav Praying For?
What Are Parineeti, Raghav Praying For?

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha worshipped at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Will Anantnag See High Voter Turnout?
Will Anantnag See High Voter Turnout?

'There is no link between Article 370 abrogation and a rise in voting percentage.'

Former CEO Vs Naveen's Ex-Confidant
Former CEO Vs Naveen's Ex-Confidant

The BJP's vote share in Cuttack went up from 9 per cent in 2009 to 38 per cent in 2019.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances