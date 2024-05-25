RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Dombivli factory blast: Owner remanded in police custody till May 29
May 25, 2024  18:10
image
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday remanded in police custody till May 29 the owner of the chemical factory in Dombivli where an explosion killed nine persons and injured more than 60.

The accused, Malay Mehta (38), owner of Amudan Chemicals, was produced before the magistrate court in Kalyan, a spokesperson of the Thane city police said.

The police sought Mehta's custody for 14 days and informed the court that they had to visit the factory site and find out if more persons were involved in the crime, he said.

The extent of damage because of the explosion was enormous, and the police wanted to examine the role of many in the incident, the official said.

Mehta's lawyer argued that the company had all the requisite permissions and followed all regulations. There was also an intervener in the matter who supported the police plea for custody and interrogations. After hearing all the counsels, the magistrate remanded the accused in police custody till May 29, the official said.

The crime branch's Ulhasnagar unit has taken over the investigation. The police have registered an FIR against the company owners, directors, management staff and officials supervising the factory.

The accused have been booked for culpable homicide (section 304), voluntarily causing hurt and negligent conduct with respect to combustible matter and explosive substances under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Besides the IPC, the police have also invoked charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Explosive Substances Act.

According to the FIR, the company had not taken precautions over mixing chemicals, final products, and their storage, knowing well that any lapses might lead to an explosion, which could affect and damage the company and structures around it.

These lapses led to the explosion on Thursday, resulting in deaths on the premises and companies around the factory, the FIR said.

The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Severe cyclonic storm Remal to hit Bengal on Sunday
Severe cyclonic storm Remal to hit Bengal on Sunday

The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in north Bay of Bengal till May 27 morning.

World Para Athletics: India win silver, bronze in F46 javelin after protest
World Para Athletics: India win silver, bronze in F46 javelin after protest

Rinku Hooda and Ajeet Singh finished third and fourth respectively in the men's F46 javelin throw final on Friday, but the result was put on hold after India lodged a protest that Herath was ineligible to compete in the category.

'Yuvi paaji said I can be a better bowler than him'
'Yuvi paaji said I can be a better bowler than him'

Shahbaz, who secured a Player of the Match award for his knock of 18 runs and a three-wicket haul, said that when he came out to bat, the pitch was slow and tough for batters to play on.

In Pictures - Dhoni, Gambhir, Babita cast votes
In Pictures - Dhoni, Gambhir, Babita cast votes

'I feel very happy that we are under democracy. The important thing is to pick the right people for your constituency. What we can do is more important than what the govt can do.'

Sindhu fights back to storm into Malaysia Masters final
Sindhu fights back to storm into Malaysia Masters final

World No. 15 Sindhu, who will be eyeing her third Olympic medal at the Paris Games in two months time, will face second seed and world no. 7 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the summit clash.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances