RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Children among 16 killed in Rajkot game zone fire
May 25, 2024  20:58
image
At least 16 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, police said.

Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone and officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend.

The blaze erupted at around 5 pm at a fibre dome for gaming activities and several persons including children were playing games when the blaze erupted, officials said.

"A rescue operation is underway. The number of casualties is likely to rise," said Rajkot taluka police inspector Dhaval Haripara.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident.

'Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured,' Patel tweeted.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Over 50 crore voters cast ballots in first 5 phases: EC
Over 50 crore voters cast ballots in first 5 phases: EC

Of the 76.41 crore eligible voters in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, as many as 50.72 crore people have cast their vote, according to data shared by the Election Commission on Saturday.

Kin of terrorists line up at polling booths in Kashmir
Kin of terrorists line up at polling booths in Kashmir

In a remarkable display of resilience and commitment to democracy, the residents of villages that had long been deprived of polling due to terrorist threats and separatist-sponsored boycott calls turned out in large numbers to cast...

M&M's stock races ahead on strong Q4 performance, outlook healthy
M&M's stock races ahead on strong Q4 performance, outlook healthy

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported very strong results for the January-March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY24), beating consensus comfortably. The margins of the automobile business improved 170 basis points (bps) year-on-year...

INDIA bloc performing 'mujra' for its vote bank: Modi
INDIA bloc performing 'mujra' for its vote bank: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) which he accused of 'enslavement' and performing...

How I should be rated as captain is up to you: Shreyas
How I should be rated as captain is up to you: Shreyas

'About Gautam bhai, I feel he has got immense knowledge about how the game is played. He has won two titles previously with KKR, and his strategies have been spot-on in terms of what execution we have to make against the opposition.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances