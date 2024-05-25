Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco flight delayed by over 5 hours





The flight was later rescheduled for Saturday.





An airline official said the Boeing 777 plane, which was scheduled to take off at 1600 hours, was first delayed due to a technical glitch, then some passengers deboarded and subsequently, another passenger fell ill.





After deboarding the passenger who started feeling unwell at around 1917 hours, it was noticed that by the time the flight AI 179 would have reached San Francisco, there would be night-landing restrictions and also, the crew would have crossed the flight-duty limitations.





The official said the flight has been rescheduled for Saturday and would take off at 1030 hours.





The number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained. -- PTI

Passengers of a San Francisco-bound Air India flight from the city had a tough time on Friday as they had to wait inside the aircraft for more than five hours.