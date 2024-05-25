4 held in Andhra for filming, circulating girl being raped: Police

4 held in Andhra for filming, circulating girl being raped: PoliceMay 25, 2024 00:21
The Andhra Pradesh police arrested four men on Friday for "filming" the alleged rape of a girl by a juvenile and circulating the video, the police said on Friday.
The incident allegedly took place on May 15 but came to light recently, leading to the arrest of Bale Balasubrahmanyam (22), Gantashala Chandrasekhar (28), Peddireddi Dharmateja (19) and Jayamangala Hari Krishna (20).
"The boy was sent to a juvenile home while the arrested men were remanded," a police official said.
According to police, the minor victim and the juvenile were acquainted and the former had gone to the government school in Chintapadu village in Eluru's district Mandavalli mandal to take books.
Seeing the Class-7 student alone, the boy, a Class-10 student, led her into the school and allegedly raped her, the police said, adding that the arrested men, who were known to the boy, captured the act on camera and shared the video clip with many people.
The girl's parents got a police case lodged, leading to the arrests of the four men under Indian Penal Code sections 376(3), 354C (voyeurism), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment). -- PTI
