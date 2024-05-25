27 Vizag youths trafficked to Cambodia return home, say Andhra police





"Two more returnees made their own arrangements to come via Singapore," Kaginelli told PTI, adding that 27 out of 58 rescued persons belonged to the southern state.





According to the top police official, things started moving in a positive direction after the city police broke the news of human trafficking on May 18. -- PTI

As many as 27 youngsters from Visakhapatnam and its vicinity who were trafficked to Cambodia reached here on Friday, said a top police official. Visakhapatnam joint commissioner of police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said a batch of 10 returnees arrived at the port city's airport at 5.30 pm and another batch of 15 were set to reach here later in the day.