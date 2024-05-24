RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two cops suspended in Pune Porsche crash case
May 24, 2024  20:39
image
Two officials attached to the Yerawada police station in Pune were suspended on Friday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with an accident involving a 17-year-old juvenile whose Porsche knocked down and killed two persons in the early hours of May 19. 

Inspector Rahul Jagdale and assistant police inspector Vishwanath Todkari were suspended for "late reporting" and "dereliction of duty", said additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil. 

The accident case was registered at the Yerwada police station following the car crash in Kalyani Nagar area of the city. 

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said earlier in the day that internal inquiry pointed to lapses on the part of police officials while registering the case. 

He admitted that there was a delay in collecting the blood samples of the juvenile who had allegedly consumed alcohol at two pubs before the accident. 

While the accident took place around 3 am on Sunday, the blood samples were collected at 11 pm, the commissioner said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24; Wipro to move out
Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24; Wipro to move out

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will replace IT major Wipro in the 30-share BSE Sensex from June 24, according to an official announcement on Friday. This marks the first inclusion of any Adani Group...

NBA leader Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case by Delhi LG
NBA leader Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case by Delhi LG

Under the relevant law, the activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.

From phones to drones, Google looks to firm up India bet
From phones to drones, Google looks to firm up India bet

Following in Apple's footsteps, Alphabet - Google's parent company - is in advanced talks with Foxconn to manufacture Pixel smartphones in Tamil Nadu, an industrial state which will also double up as drone-manufacturing hub for the US...

HC permits liquor sale in Mumbai after LS poll results on June 4
HC permits liquor sale in Mumbai after LS poll results on June 4

"Let's work it out. There has to be some parity," the high court said.

'Liquidity will improve in system after elections'
'Liquidity will improve in system after elections'

'We may see little softness in liquidity position after the stabilisation of the government.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances