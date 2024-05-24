Taiwan detects 49 Chinese aircraft, 19 vessels near its territory





According to the MND, as of 6 am on Friday, a total of 49 China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including SU-30, J-16, and KJ-500, along with 19 China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and 7 China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, were detected operating around Taiwan.





Of particular concern was the fact that 35 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to this heightened activity, Taiwan's armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, and coast guard, were closely monitoring the situation and taking concrete actions to safeguard the island's freedom and democracy, as stated by the MND. -- ANI

On the second day of China's military games on the Taiwan strait, the island nation's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported a significant presence of Chinese military aircraft and vessels near its territory.