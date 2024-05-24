RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Seven booked for conducting child marriage in MP
May 24, 2024  00:46
The police on Thursday registered a case against seven persons, including a priest and the parents of a 15-year-old girl and a man aged 19, for solemnising their marriage, an official said. 

They were married as per the Hindu customs on April 24, he said. 

Chandan Nagar police filed a case against them under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. 

The Madhya Pradesh government started a campaign called Lado Abhiyan in 2013 to keep a check on child marriages. 

Mahendra Pathak, who is part of the flying squad under this campaign, said the minor girl's father told them that his daughter and the 19-year-old man were in love with each other. 

The girl had even threatened that them if they don't let her marry him, she would end her own life, he said. -- PTI
