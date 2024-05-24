Seven booked for conducting child marriage in MP





They were married as per the Hindu customs on April 24, he said.





Chandan Nagar police filed a case against them under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.





The Madhya Pradesh government started a campaign called Lado Abhiyan in 2013 to keep a check on child marriages.





Mahendra Pathak, who is part of the flying squad under this campaign, said the minor girl's father told them that his daughter and the 19-year-old man were in love with each other.





The girl had even threatened that them if they don't let her marry him, she would end her own life, he said. -- PTI

