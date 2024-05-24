Sec 144 in Kolkata ahead of Modi roadshow: BJP





Quoting Majumdar's post on X, the Kolkata Police said that such prohibitory orders in central Kolkata are issued on a regular basis.





"The CM, sensing the will of the masses after 5 phases of election, is now fearful. In a desperate move, she has ordered police to implement Section 144 in Kolkata to stop Modiji's road-show. Let TMC know: No evil tactics can stop the BJP (sic)," he posted on X.





He later told reporters that the Kolkata Police had been "instructed" by the TMC government to impose the restrictions in the heart of the city to stop the PM's roadshow on May 28.





"It shows that instead of turning Kolkata into London, the TMC wants to turn the city into another Afghanistan or earlier Kashmir," he claimed.





In the order shared by Majumdar, Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal said the prohibitory orders would be in force for 60 days, from May 28 to July 26 as "...information has been received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place resulting in large scale disturbances of the public tranquility and breach of the peace in the area falls under Bowbazar police station, Hare Street Police Station and Headquarters Traffic Guard which is from K.C. Das Crossing towards Victoria House (C.E.S.C. Head Office) and its vicinity excluding Bentick Street". -- PTI

Sharing an order issued by the Kolkata police on May 22, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday alleged that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in central Kolkata to stop PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in the city.