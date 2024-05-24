Rupee jumps 18 paise to close at 83.11 against US dollar





Forex traders attributed the rally to Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend by the RBI to the government for the fiscal ended March 31.





It was more than double the budgeted expectation, helping shore up revenue ahead of a new government taking office.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.26 and moved in the range of 83.03 and 83.26 against the greenback during the session.





The local unit finally settled at 83.11 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a rise of 18 paise from its previous close.





In the last four trading sessions the local unit has added 39 paise against the American currency. -- PTI

