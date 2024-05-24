RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rupee jumps 18 paise to close at 83.11 against US dollar
May 24, 2024  20:17
image
The rupee rallied for the fourth consecutive trading session on Friday and appreciated by 18 paise to settle at 83.11 (provisional) against the US dollar on fresh foreign fund inflows and suspected intervention by the RBI. 

Forex traders attributed the rally to Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend by the RBI to the government for the fiscal ended March 31. 

It was more than double the budgeted expectation, helping shore up revenue ahead of a new government taking office. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.26 and moved in the range of 83.03 and 83.26 against the greenback during the session. 

The local unit finally settled at 83.11 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a rise of 18 paise from its previous close. 

In the last four trading sessions the local unit has added 39 paise against the American currency. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24; Wipro to move out
Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24; Wipro to move out

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will replace IT major Wipro in the 30-share BSE Sensex from June 24, according to an official announcement on Friday. This marks the first inclusion of any Adani Group...

NBA leader Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case by Delhi LG
NBA leader Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case by Delhi LG

Under the relevant law, the activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.

From phones to drones, Google looks to firm up India bet
From phones to drones, Google looks to firm up India bet

Following in Apple's footsteps, Alphabet - Google's parent company - is in advanced talks with Foxconn to manufacture Pixel smartphones in Tamil Nadu, an industrial state which will also double up as drone-manufacturing hub for the US...

HC permits liquor sale in Mumbai after LS poll results on June 4
HC permits liquor sale in Mumbai after LS poll results on June 4

"Let's work it out. There has to be some parity," the high court said.

'Liquidity will improve in system after elections'
'Liquidity will improve in system after elections'

'We may see little softness in liquidity position after the stabilisation of the government.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances