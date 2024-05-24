RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prajwal passport request came on May 21: MEA
May 24, 2024  15:57
In a significant revelation External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has disclosed that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) received a request only on May 21 to impound the passport of Janata Dal Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, who fled to Germany last month amid allegations of sexual assault.

Revanna is facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaishankar clarified the procedural aspects, saying, "To impound a passport is governed by an act called the Passport Act. We need a judicial court or a police request to do so. The MEA got this request from Karnataka only on May 21."

Highlighting the adherence to legal procedures, Jaishankar emphasised that the external affairs minister acted promptly upon receiving the request. "We immediately acted on it. On 23rd of May... we have to follow a certain procedure and the procedure is initiated," he added.
