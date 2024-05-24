Porsche case: Pizzas at cop station untrue, says CP





Minor was drinking alcohol before accident: "We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub. The point of saying this is that our case is depending on the blood report alone, we have other evidence also. He (minor accused) was in his senses. It was not as if all of them were so drunk that they could not understand anything. They had full knowledge that due to their conduct, an incident like section 304 can happen. There is no fact about the pizza party at the police station.





Driver changed: "Effort was made to change the driver during that period...We are investigating this also. It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car. We are investigating this part also under whose pressure the driver made that statement we are investigating it.









Allegations of preferential treatment given to the accused: As of now, nothing has been found in the investigation. If we receive any information that the eyewitness had to face any trouble, action will be taken against those police personnel as well. We have not received the blood report yet. The blood report was taken at the very first and sent to forensics. We have requested forensics to take a DNA sample of both the samples.









Investigations: We are investigating both the case minutely and with full sensitivity. We are making a watertight case. Over the allegations of any preferential treatment given to minor an ACP rank officer is investigating the allegations. The victim will get justice and the accused will be punished. We have started the process of appointing a special counsel in the case so that our side should be kept strongly in the case in court. Police are stringently handling this case."

Pune Porsche car accident case: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar holds a briefing. Excerpts: