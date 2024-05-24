RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Porsche case: Minor was in full senses, says CP
May 24, 2024  13:34
Update: Amid a growing chorus for justice for the two IT professionals, who were mowed to death by a teen driving a Porsche, the Pune Commissioner of Police on Friday assured that the accused minor who was in his "senses" at the time of accident "will be punished". 

 "We are investigating both the case minutely and with full sensitivity. We are making a watertight case. The allegations of any preferential treatment given to the Minor are being investigated by an ACP rank officer...The victim will get justice and the accused will be punished," Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar told reporters in the city. 

The Pune Police commissioner said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult. "We have started the process of appointing a special counsel in the case so that our side should be kept strongly in the case in court. Police are on the stringent way to handle this case," CP Kumar added. Confirming that an effort was made to frame the driver after the accident, CP Kumar said police are investigating the statement of the driver.

 "Effort was made to frame the driver during that period...We are investigating this also...It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car...We are investigating this part also under whose pressure the driver made that statement we are investigating it." CP Kumar also asserted that the Police had accessed the CCTV footage of the accused drinking liquor in the pub (before the accident). 

 "We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub... The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report, we have other evidence also. He (the minor accused) was in his senses. It was not as if all of them were so drunk that they could not understand anything. They had full knowledge that due to their conduct, an incident like section 304 could happen. There is no fact about the pizza party at the police station...," he added.
