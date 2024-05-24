RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Owners of Dombivli factory detained for blast
May 24, 2024  20:05
Fire at the chemical factory in Dombivli near Mumbai/ANI Photo
The police on Friday detained two owners, including a 70-year-old woman, of the chemical factory at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a massive blast killed at least nine persons and injured more than 60 others a day ago, an official said. 

The detained persons were identified as Malti Pradip Mehta and her son Malay Pradip Mehta, he said. 

The Thane police's crime branch, which is now probing the case, made the detention. 

Malti Mehta was detained from Nashik, the crime branch said in a release. 

Malay Mehta (38), has also been detained and the local Manpada police have taken him into their custody from the crime branch, it said. 

An official from the Nashik police force said they had received information from their Thane counterparts that some of the accused were currently in Nashik. 

Accordingly, the crime branch officials carried out a search and held Malti Mehta, who is the first accused named in the FIR. 

The first information report registered at the Manpada police station in Thane named owners/directors Malti Mehta, Malay Mehta and other directors, management staff and officials, who were supervising the factory. 

They have been booked for culpable homicide and other charges. -- PTI
