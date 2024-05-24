RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No change of guard ceremony tomorrow due to LS polls in Delhi
May 24, 2024  19:45
File image
File image
There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. 

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge. 

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow (May 25, 2024) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the general elections in Delhi," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Friday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE
rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances