Night racing returns to Mumbai with JK Tyre-backed Drag Star Night Race





The competitions will take place at the restricted Juhu Airport, once a haven for racing and off-roading events.





The JK Tyre-backed event promises high adrenaline and non-stop thrills as cars and bikes race in pairs along a 400-metre strip.





"This is a high-end racing event. Spectators will witness some of the fanciest and fastest cars go against each other."





"After pioneering the racing movement in India, we are now focusing on exciting motorsports events at such exclusive locations to attract the youth," Sanjay Sharma, head-corporate communication & motorsport, JK Tyre, said.





As the Traction Partner, JK Tyre will equip a super car with their new premium tyres (Levitas Ultra) and pit it against a Formula 4 car in an exhilarating race. -- PTI

Over 60 super cars and 25 super bikes will roar to life on Saturday as night racing returns to Mumbai after nearly two decades with the Drag Star Night Race.