NBA leader Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case
May 24, 2024  18:15
NBA leader Medha Patkar/File image
A Delhi court on Friday convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by VK Saxena, the incumbent lieutenant governor of the national capital. 

Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma found Patkar guilty of criminal defamation. 

Under the relevant law, the activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment. 

Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan. 

Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties. 

Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement. -- PTI
