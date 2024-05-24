RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mkts feel certain on poll results, Sensex opens high
May 24, 2024  10:07
Indian indices Nifty and Sensex opened flat on Friday, near the record closing of the previous day. The Nifty Index opened at 22,930 points, very close to the 23,000 mark. The Sensex also sustained Thursday's rally and opened near 75,335, close to the 75,500 mark.

"The net inflow number by FIIs on Thursday is Rs 4670 crores. The key factor to watch will be if this FII buying sustains going into the May 31st market close, which will be the last trading day before the Exit Polls of June 1st. We expect a subdued though positive market, as the Election uncertainty is rapidly reducing," said Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert.
