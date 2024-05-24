RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Markets end lower after scaling record peaks intra-day
May 24, 2024  17:18
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower on Friday as investors booked profit in FMCG, IT and healthcare stocks after the BSE Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in intra-day deals. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 7.65 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 75,410.39. During the day, it rallied 218.46 points or 0.28 per cent to hit its all-time intra-day high of 75,636.50. The NSE Nifty breached the 23,000 mark for the first time in early trade.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Here's how India gears up for Paris Olympics
SEE: Here's how India gears up for Paris Olympics

'Let's Move India' encourages people of all ages and abilities to embrace the joy of movement and celebrate the Indian athletes heading to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dhoni's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation
Dhoni's Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation

Could this be a hint at retirement, or is Dhoni planning a surprise venture in the cricketing world?

SC turns down contempt plea over non-protection of Manipur properties
SC turns down contempt plea over non-protection of Manipur properties

The Supreme Court on Friday said it cannot go by sentiments and has to act in accordance with law, as it refused to entertain a petition seeking contempt action for alleged non-compliance with the apex court's order on protection of...

2 Easy, Yummy Mango Desserts
2 Easy, Yummy Mango Desserts

Your weekend dessert menu is set.

'Tough to beat KKR, they're the team that deserves to win IPL 2024'
'Tough to beat KKR, they're the team that deserves to win IPL 2024'

Former Australia seamer Brett Lee and Sri Lanka opener Tilakratne Dilshan have backed the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to clinch the IPL 2024 title.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances