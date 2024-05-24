RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maliwal case: Kejriwal destroying proof, says BJP
May 24, 2024  14:31
AAP MP Swati Maliwal
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of destroying the evidence in a case related to the alleged assault of Swati Maliwal and said the AAP MP was assaulted at the "beck and call" of the Aam Admi Party national convenor. 

He also alleged that CM Kejriwal is making all the efforts to save his aide Bibhav Kumar. 

"When CCTV footage is destroyed it reveals that a heinous crime has been committed and Arvind Kejriwal is trying his best to destroy the evidence. Evidence that is the proof of culpability of Arvind Kejriwal and Bibhav Kumar," Bhatia told reporters. 

"Second circumstantial evidence (that) is very important is the formating of the phone of the Bibhav Kumar. If there was nothing objectionable in the video which could have led to the truth and suggested that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin here....The beating has been done at his beck and call, then why would Bibhav Kumar format his phone? Handed to the police and let the truth emerge. Is it too much to expect from a Chief Minister," he added.

 Targeting the Delhi CM, the BJP leader said, "Arvind Kejriwal's silence confirms that he is not standing with the victim woman but the accused. And is making all the efforts to save Bibhav Kumar. 

 Notably, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Swati Maliwal asserted that Bibhav Kumar is a very "influential and powerful man" in the AAP. Calling Bibhav Kumar "raazdaar" (the one who keeps secret) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal alleged that the personal aide of Delhi CM Bibhav Kumar is not an "ordinary personal assistant" adding that the entire party is "afraid" of him. -- ANI
