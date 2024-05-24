RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maliwal case: Kejri's aide sent to jail for 4 days
May 24, 2024  16:12
Bibhav Kumar brought to Tis Hazari court
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar brought to Tis Hazari Court after the end of his police custody. He was arrested on May 18. The court sends Bibhav Kumar to 4-day judicial custody.

The police sought four-day judicial remand of Arvind Kejriwal aide. Bibhav Kumar's lawyer says judicial remand is prerogative of court. The public prosecutor is seeking one hour of judicial custody as per law. Public prosecutor also argued that the accused is not the occupier of CCTV. He also submitted that the pen drive, which was found blank, and was sent to FSL.
