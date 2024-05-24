RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody
May 24, 2024  18:55
Bibhav Kumar (second from right)/ANI Photo
Bibhav Kumar (second from right)/ANI Photo
A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. 

Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13. 

He was under police custody since Saturday. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea seeking Kumar's judicial custody for four days. 

The Delhi police had arrested Kumar on May 18. -- PTI
