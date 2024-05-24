Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody





Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.





He was under police custody since Saturday. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea seeking Kumar's judicial custody for four days.





The Delhi police had arrested Kumar on May 18. -- PTI

