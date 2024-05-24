RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian woman charged with stabbing boy at Singapore childcare centre
May 24, 2024  18:21
image
An Indian woman in Singapore was charged with stabbing a six-year-old boy repeatedly with a pen at a childcare centre in Singapore in 2022, leaving marks on his face and scalp. 

The 43-year-old woman was handed one count of ill-treating a child under her care under the Children and Young Persons Act. 

The court issued a wide-ranging gag order that forbids publication of the victim's identity, the accused's identity as well as the location of the incident, according to a Channel News Asia report. 

According to the charge sheet, the woman is an Indian national and a Singapore permanent resident, the report said. 

The boy was in her care on November 16, 2022, at the childcare centre when she allegedly stabbed his head several times with a pen. 

As a result, the boy suffered a 1-cm-long abrasion on his scalp, a 2-cm-long abrasion over his eyebrow ridge, and a 1.5-cm-long abrasion over his scalp. 

The woman indicated that she would be pleading guilty. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will it be BJP or INDIA? Delhi to vote on Saturday in 6th phase
Will it be BJP or INDIA? Delhi to vote on Saturday in 6th phase

While the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting on four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates for the remaining three seats.

'Don't think he's done; no reason for Dhoni to stop playing'
'Don't think he's done; no reason for Dhoni to stop playing'

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif feels there is no reason why Mahendra Singh Dhoni should not play the next season of the IPL, given his form, fitness and ability to play big shots with ease.

Cyclone Remal: 'WB elections won't be disturbed'
Cyclone Remal: 'WB elections won't be disturbed'

'There will not be very heavy rain.' 'Moderate showers will be there and winds will be, say, somewhere between 20 and 40 km/hr, gusting to 35 km/hr.'

Shahid Afridi named as T20 WC ambassador
Shahid Afridi named as T20 WC ambassador

Afridi, who was the player of the tournament in 2007 when his team lost to India in the final, said he was looking forward to Pakistan's match against India on June 8 in New York.

Delhi man rapes, kills 3-year-old girl, dumps body in drain: Police
Delhi man rapes, kills 3-year-old girl, dumps body in drain: Police

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the victim's family reported the kidnapping of their daughter from the Kapashera area.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances