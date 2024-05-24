Indian woman charged with stabbing boy at Singapore childcare centre





The 43-year-old woman was handed one count of ill-treating a child under her care under the Children and Young Persons Act.





The court issued a wide-ranging gag order that forbids publication of the victim's identity, the accused's identity as well as the location of the incident, according to a Channel News Asia report.





According to the charge sheet, the woman is an Indian national and a Singapore permanent resident, the report said.





The boy was in her care on November 16, 2022, at the childcare centre when she allegedly stabbed his head several times with a pen.





As a result, the boy suffered a 1-cm-long abrasion on his scalp, a 2-cm-long abrasion over his eyebrow ridge, and a 1.5-cm-long abrasion over his scalp.





The woman indicated that she would be pleading guilty. -- PTI

